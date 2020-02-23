Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 23

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran, Netherlands call for dialogue over nuclear standoff

Iran and the Netherlands on Saturday stressed the need to preserve the 2015 nuclear deal, calling for dialogue to break the standoff over the issue.

- IME weekly trade surpasses $833m

Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced on Saturday that 588,310 tons of commodities valued at over $833 million were traded in its domestic trading and export halls in the past week (ended February 20).

- Iran calls for international efforts to fight drug trafficking

The head of Iran’s Anti-Narcotics Police, Brigadier General Masoud Zahedian, said Iran is a strong barrier against the flow of narcotics to Europe and called for international efforts to combat drug trafficking.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Poll results strengthen Islamic Republic: Guardian

Iran’s principalists are on the brink of a landslide victory in the country’s parliamentary elections as forecasts show them taking more than two-thirds of the seats.

- Iran claim two historic silvers in 2020 Gymnastics World Cup

Iranian athletes on Saturday snatched two silver medals in International Gymnastics Federation World Cup in Melbourne.

- Taliban: U.S. to leave Afghanistan after agreement

Taliban say the agreement to be signed with the U.S. later this month includes the American troops’ pullout from Afghanistan.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- “Sohanak” represents “Taste of Cherry” at Image of the Year Celebration

The 17th edition of the Image of the Year Celebration was inaugurated on Friday at the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) with a screening of “Sohanak”, a film that depicts Abbas Kiarostami playing the role of the leading character of his movie “Taste of Cherry” on a pilot project.

- Iranian gymnasts win two silvers at FIG World Cup

Saeedreza Keikha and Mahdi Ahmad Kohani claimed two silver medals at the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) World Cup in Melbourne on Saturday.

- Iran has not closed path of dialogue with EU, Rouhani says

President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that Iran has not closed the path of dialogue with the European Union on the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Currency, gold rally to new highs in Tehran

Currency rates jumped against the rial on Saturday in Tehran market amid rising demand and apparently a shortage in supply.

- Thermal power plants using more gas

Gas consumption in thermal power plants shot up 24% between 2014 and 2019 as the National Iranian Oil Company substantially raised gas output during the period, especially in the South Pars Gas Field, the Thermal Power Plants Holding Company deputy for renovation affairs said.

- Call for continuing talks to rescue JCPOA

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok, who is in Tehran on a political mission, met his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Saturday before holding talks with President Hassan Rouhani to discuss a range of subjects, including issues surrounding the unraveling 2015 nuclear deal.

