Islamic Azad University of Ardebil‎ to cooperate with Turkish universities

Taha Payam, who is in charge of the university's Office for Attracting Non-Iranian Students, said on Saturday that chancellor of Islamic Azad University of Ardebil and head of the university's Committee for Turkey will visit the country to hold talks with the rectors of Turkish universities of Ankara, Qazi, Social Sciences and Yildirim on ways of boosting scientific and academic relations.

During the visit, Chancellor of Islamic Azad University of Ardebil Es'haq Rasouli will introduce the academic center's capacities to a gathering of 500 Turkish students who are to sit for university entrance exam.

Over 14,200 students are studying in various branches of Islamic Azad University of Ardebil and 120,000 students have so far been graduated from it.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish