Iranian film 'Glanders' to be screened in India

Tehran, Feb 22, IRNA – Iranian film 'Glanders' directed by Shahed Ahmadlou is to go on the screen at 12th Bengaluru International Film Festival in India.

The cinematic work has been produced by Ali Yavar.

The 12th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival is to be held on February 26-March 4, 2020.

