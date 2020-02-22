Iran, Russia review regional developments

In the meeting, Jalali and Vershinin underlined the importance of continuing consultations and cooperation between Tehran and Moscow over regional issues.

Meanwhile in a meeting with Russian president's representative in Caspian Sea affairs Bratchikov Igor, Jalali held talks on bilateral cooperation and issues related to Caspian Sea Littoral States.

He also referred to Iran's determination for developing all-out ties with Russian Federation.

Iranian diplomat went on to say that Caspian Sea states are to hold regular meetings in the framework of work groups in transportation, shipping, shipping, fishery, environment, maritime security fields.

Bratchikov referred to contacts between Iranian and Russian presidents aiming to promote cooperation in Caspian Sea field and drawing the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea.

He said Iran and Russia have the same positions, adding that signing Caspian Sea agreements will boost cooperation.

In the meantime, in a separate meeting with Russian ambassador to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Bakhtiar Hakimov, Jalali discussed fighting terrorism, extremism, unilateralism, economic cooperation and security of information at international level.

They also underlined over Iran's active participation in SCO.

Russia supports Iran's full membership in SCO, Hakimov said.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova in a meeting with Jalali, emphasized the importance of taking joint efforts in fight against dissemination of faked news .

Jalali, for his part, appreciated the stance taken by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman over issues related to Iran.

He pointing to formation of committee on media cooperation to fight against fake news.

Both sides reached an agreement on continuation of bilateral meeting especially in media cooperation between governmental and non-governmental sectors.

