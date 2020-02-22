Iran's Embassy, Kuwaiti officials discuss to resume flights

According to the decision of the Kuwaiti government's centers, those who have traveled to Iran for the past two weeks will be subject to the precautionary measures announced by the Kuwaiti government, the statement added.

Also, Iranian Consulate in Kuwait reported in a statement that since the onset of a few confirmed cases of coronavirus in Iran, Iranian Ministry of Health, Treatment and Medical Education has taken a number of steps to this end.

The actions include controlling suspected individuals, allocating special treatment centers and controlling the borders of the country to ensure the health of Iranian citizens as well as foreign nationals, the statement further added.

The National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China has allocated 60 billion Yuan ($8.7b) for fighting the coronavirus.

The severity of illness and risk of mortality of coronavirus is less than SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV) which is about three percent.

The Chinese officials announced that the coronavirus epidemic has so far killed thousands of people in China.

