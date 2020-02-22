Dutch Foreign Minister meets Zarif

The meeting was held at Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister Stef Blok is currently on a visit to Tehran for a two-day stay. He is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for consultations to help de-escalate in the Middle East.

During his stay in Tehran, Blok also is expected to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Governor of Isfahan Abbas Rezaei said flower industry can be a suitable ground for cooperation of Iran with the Netherlands.

Speaking in a meeting with Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Stef Blok on Friday, Rezaei said that Iranians know the Netherlands as country of flower, adding that developing tourism between two countries is of importance.

