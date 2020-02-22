Iraqi Border Crossing Authority: Trade activities with Iran still underway

In the statement, the Iraq body said the interactions will go on as the routine if drivers take preventive measures and undergo a necessary medical examinations.

It added that no Iranian or foreign passengers will be accepted until the investigations on necessary health measures are finalized.

Iraqi officials announced that they are following preventive measures in cooperation with World Health Organization (WHO) to fight against coronavirus.

There have been cases of coronavirus deaths and contamination in Iran is the past few days.

