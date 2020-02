The 33rd Asian Wrestling Championships opened in the Indian capital earlier Saturday when wrestlers from different countries of the old continent began competing in the first five weight categories.

Four Iranian wrestlers: Amir-Hossein Maqsoudi, Amir-Hossein Hosseini, Ali SavadKouhi and Mojtaba Gelich advanced to the semifinal games of 65-kg, 70-kg, 79-kg and 97-kg weight categories respectively.

