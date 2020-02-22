China to cooperate with Iran to defeat coronavirus

"China closely follows the COVID-19 situation in Iran and expresses condolences over the passing of the two patients," Shuang said addressing his regular daily briefing.

"In this fight against the virus, China and Iran have been standing firmly together," he added.

"The Iranian government and people provided China with valuable support and help, and Foreign Minister Zarif was the first foreign minister who publicly voiced support for China."

"China will maintain close communication, coordination and cooperation with Iran to defeat the epidemic as soon as possible and safeguard the health of our two peoples and global public health security."

The National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China has allocated 60 billion Yuan ($8.7b) for fighting coronavirus.

The severity of illness and risk of mortality of coronavirus is less than SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV) which is about three percent.

The Chinese officials announced that the coronavirus epidemic has so far killed thousands of people in China.

Iranian Ministry of Health, Treatment and Medical Education announced on Friday that with the efforts made by the representative of the World Health Organization in Iran Christoph Hamelmann the 4th shipment of coronavirus test kits have been delivered to Iran.

During his trip to Dubai, Hamelmann received the consignment and delivered it to the Pasteur Institute of Iran.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), "CDC has developed a new laboratory test kit for use in testing patient specimens for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19."

“The test kit is called the 'Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time Reverse Transcriptase (RT)-PCR Diagnostic Panel'."

