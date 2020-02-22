Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 22

** IRAN DAILY

- South Korea holds talks with US over humanitarian exports to Iran

A South Korean delegation has met US officials in Washington for talks over Seoul’s efforts to resume humanitarian exports to Iran that have been halted due to fears about anti-Tehran sanctions, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

- Iran calls FATF move politically motivated

Head of the Central Bank of Iran described a decision taken by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday to place Iran on its blacklist as a politically motivated move, stressing that the watchdog’s decision will have no impact on the country’s foreign trade.

- Kremlin says US allegations Russia is working to reelect Trump are false

The Kremlin said on Friday that allegations from US intelligence officials that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election campaign and trying to boost President Donald Trump’s reelection chances are false and the result of paranoia.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Nation disappoints enemies again

Iranians voted in the country’s first general elections since the U.S. imposed sanctions following the pullout from the 2015 nuclear deal.

- Iraq’s PMU appoints successor to Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) has appointed Abu Fadak al-Mohammedawi as the new deputy commander of Hashd al-Sha’abi following the martyrdom of his predecessor Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was killed in a U.S. drone attack last month.

- Iranian duo into Gymnastics World Cup final

Iran’s Saeed Reza Keekha and Ahmad Kohani have booked their place at the 2020 International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) World Cup.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Naqqali icon Mostafa Saeidi dies at 83

Seyyed Mostafa Saeidi, a master of naqqali – a dramatic style of storytelling dedicated to stories from Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh and other epic Persian stories – died of effects of aging on Friday. He was 83.

- Legendary midfielder Karim Bagheri turns 46

Ex-Persepolis and Iran national football team iconic midfielder Karim Bagheri turned 46 on Thursday, and it's hard to forget someone who gave the supporters so much to remember.

- Russia, Turkey, Iran working to agree on date for Syria summit

Turkish, Russian and Iranian representatives are working on coordinating the date for a trilateral summit on the Syrian settlement process, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry informed TASS on Thursday.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- 26% growth in Iran box office earnings

Iran's box office earnings during the first 11 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2019-Feb. 19) stood at 2.94 trillion rials ($20.44 million) to register an increase of 621.26 billion rials ($4.31 million) or 26.75% compared with last year’s similar period.

- Iran: Renewable energy is the solution

Gas-powered power plants generate over 80% of Iran’s electricity and if there are problems with natural gas supplies to these units there will be power outages.

- Iran votes for new parliament

Iranians went to polling stations to cast their votes on Friday in the 11th round of parliamentary elections that will determine the composition of the 290-seat legislature for the next four years.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish