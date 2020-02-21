Commander: Elections part of Islamic Revolution soft power

Speaking to reporters while casting his vote for the 11th parliamentary elections and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts, Rezaei said every vote is like an arrow to the heart of ill-wishers of the Islamic Revolution.

He added that it’s an honor to safeguard Iranian borders.

The 11th parliamentary elections and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts began in Iran on Friday morning.

Overall, more than 57 million people from across Iran were eligible to vote.

Voters were to elect 290 lawmakers and seven members of the Assembly of Experts by their ballot papers.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish