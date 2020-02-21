Feb 21, 2020, 10:47 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83685015
1 Persons

Tags

Commander: Elections part of Islamic Revolution soft power

Commander: Elections part of Islamic Revolution soft power

Tehran, Feb 21, IRNA - Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Border Guards Brigadier General Qasem Rezaei described elections as Islamic Revolution’s soft power.

Speaking to reporters while casting his vote for the 11th parliamentary elections and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts, Rezaei said every vote is like an arrow to the heart of ill-wishers of the Islamic Revolution.

He added that it’s an honor to safeguard Iranian borders.

The 11th parliamentary elections and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts began in Iran on Friday morning.

Overall, more than 57 million people from across Iran were eligible to vote.

Voters were to elect 290 lawmakers and seven members of the Assembly of Experts by their ballot papers.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 5 =