Official terms flower industry as Iran-Netherlands coop ground

Speaking in a meeting with Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Stef Blok, Rezaei said Iranians know the Netherlands as country of flower, adding that developing tourism between two countries is of importance.

He noted that water, science, dispatching students and academic field as suitable grounds of cooperation.

Rezaei stressed the fact that Iranians rights should be respected in the international arena.

Referring to US’ cruel sanctions against Iran, he said US tells lie that it has not sanctioned medical and pharmaceutical sectors.

Blok arrived in Tehran for a two-day visit on February 21.

During his stay in Tehran, Blok is expected to meet his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif to discuss issues of mutual interests and the latest regional and international issues.

The Dutch foreign minister will also meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish