FM spox terms FATF anti-Iran act as politicized

Mousavi said it is for over two years that Iran has implemented all regulations with regard to money-laundering and financing terrorism.

International mechanisms have pros and cons and blacklisting Iran happened despite all efforts made by Iran.

Unfortunately, it is also among politicization of the US, Saudi Arabia and the Zionist regime in international mechanisms, he added.

Thanks to their penetration in these mechanisms, they are trying to politicize the issue, Mousavi noted.

Saudi Arabia as the central bank of terrorism and the Israeli regime as a terrorist government have made the most support for these groups and the terrorist organizations in the world, the Iranian diplomat said, adding that they blacklisted Iran which has established the most cooperation in these fields and enjoys significant transparency.

“In October 2019, the FATF called upon its members and urged all jurisdictions to require increased supervisory examination for branches and subsidiaries of financial institutions based in Iran; introduce enhanced relevant reporting mechanisms or systematic reporting of financial transactions; and require increased external audit requirements for financial groups with respect to any of their branches and subsidiaries located in Iran,” FATF official website reported.

“Now, given Iran’s failure to enact the Palermo and Terrorist Financing Conventions in line with the FATF Standards, the FATF fully lifts the suspension of counter-measures and calls on its members and urges all jurisdictions to apply effective counter-measures, in line with Recommendation 19,” it added.

“Iran will remain on the FATF statement on [High-Risk Jurisdictions Subject to a Call for Action] until the full Action Plan has been completed.”

“If Iran ratifies the Palermo and Terrorist Financing Conventions, in line with the FATF standards, the FATF will decide on the next steps, including whether to suspend countermeasures.”

