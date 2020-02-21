Iran, Georgia discuss cultural, scientific cooperation

Shahidi referred to Iran’s cultural, scientific and academic capacities and expressed readiness for developing cooperation.

He underlined signing and implementing the document on cultural, scientific, educational and sports interactions and holding competitions.

Meanwhile, Chkhenkeli welcomed Iranian diplomats' suggestions and pointed to cultural and historical commonalities between the two countries.

He also referred to the importance of promoting mutual cooperation and Georgian scientific, educational, cultural and sports centers’ interest in developing cooperation with the Iranian side.

Chkhenkeli also extended readiness for traveling to Iran to sign a document on cultural interactions.

He vowed to support any cooperation with Iran on scientific, educational, cultural and sports fields.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish