Leading English news daily ‘Dawn’ reported that Iranians voted for a new parliament on Friday.

It said Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei cast his ballot at a mosque near his Tehran office shortly after polls opened at 8 a.m. and urged Iranians to go to the polls.

"Anyone who cares about Iran's national interests should participate in the election,” he said.

After casting his ballot, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on the nation to stage another victory by massive voting. "Our enemies will be disappointed more than before," Rouhani said.

Dawn said nearly 58 million Iranians, out of a population of more than 80 million, are eligible to vote. Every Iranian above the age of 18 can vote.

Another daily 'Express Tribune' said that Iranians on Friday voted in the parliamentary elections.

It said voting run for 10 hours, with about 58 million Iranians eligible to vote for the representatives in the 290-member parliament.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was the first to cast his vote. "Voting is a religious duty … which will also guarantee the national interests of Iran … I am urging Iranians to vote early," Khamenei said.

Daily 'The News' reported that people in Iran voted on Friday to elect a new parliament.

It said the 11th parliamentary election since the 1979 Islamic Revolution comes after steeply escalating tensions between Iran and the United States.

'Pakistan Today' said Iranians voted on Friday in a parliamentary election.

The paper said Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani urged Iranians to demonstrate “victory” by voting in large numbers. “Our enemies will be further disappointed by the high turnout,” he said after voting.

‘Radio Pakistan’ said the Iranian nation on Friday voted for the parliamentary elections. Around 7,000 candidates ran in 208 constituencies for the 290-seat chamber with 58 million Iranians eligible to vote.

'Geo Tv' reported that Iran's parliamentary elections were held on Friday with a huge turnout.

As he voted, Khamenei called on all Iranians to take part in the election "as soon as possible", saying that doing so would "guarantee the country's national interests".

The 11th parliamentary election since the 1979 Islamic Revolution comes after steeply escalating tensions between Iran and the United States.

'Dunya Tv' said Iran went to the polls Friday for a general election.

Iranians have started casting their votes in Iran's 11th parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections.

'Such Tv' in its report said polling stations across the country opened at 8:00 a.m. on Friday and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was among the first to cast his ballot.

Speaking after casting his vote, the Supreme Leader said, "These elections mark a day of national celebration and I have to congratulate all my fellow countrymen across the country on this occasion."

Daily ‘Pakistan Global,’ said polling for the parliamentary elections in Iran held on Friday. According to the Iranian Interior Ministry's electoral headquarters, more than 7,000 candidates ran in 208 constituencies for the 290-seat chamber with 58 million Iranians eligible to vote.

The initial number of registered candidates for participation in the vote amounted to around 15,500 people. The parliamentary elections in Iran are held every four years.

272**2050

