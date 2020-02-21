Iran receives 4th consignment of coronavirus test kits

During his trip to Dubai, Hamelmann received the consignment and delivered it to the Pasteur Institute of Iran.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), "CDC has developed a new laboratory test kit for use in testing patient specimens for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19."

“The test kit is called the 'Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time Reverse Transcriptase (RT)-PCR Diagnostic Panel'."

The Chinese officials announced that the coronavirus epidemic has so far killed thousands of people in China.

The National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China has allocated 60 billion Yuan ($8.7b) for fighting coronavirus.

The severity of illness and risk of mortality of coronavirus is less than SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV) which is about three percent.

Meanwhile, speaking to IRNA, Shahriar Governor Nouroallh Taheri said Iranian students who have returned from China to be safe from Coronavirus will be released from quarantine on Monday.

In the meantime, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang appreciated the Iranian Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh for his message of sympathy with the Chinese people.

“Recently many foreign ambassadors and representatives to China said on social media platforms that they stand with China in this fight against the NCP (COVID-19),” he added.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying also praised Iran for sending medical face-masks.

Hua Chunying referred to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s message that China has taken effective and firm actions to contain coronavirus as a sign of long-term and traditional friendship between the two countries.

Four Iranians have so far been affected by coronavirus and four of them died.

