Holding elections in peace great achievement for Iran, Armenian Archbishop says

Tehran, Feb 21, IRNA – The Archbishop of Armenians in Tehran Sebouh Sarkissian on Friday termed holding elections in peace in Iran as a great achievement for the country.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the parliamentary and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts elections.

The Archbishop described the religious minority as genuine Iranians, adding participating in elections could be regarded as a duty.

Any success related to the country is also the achievement of the religious minorities, Sarkissian pointed out.

We have been living in Iran for thousands of years; he said, adding that Iran's fate is of prime importance to us.

Based on a report from Tehran election headquarters, over nine million people are eligible to vote for today's elections in the Iranian capital.

Over 57 million people from across Iran are eligible to vote.

