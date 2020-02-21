Shamkhani terms people as winner of elections

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote for the 11th parliamentary elections and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts, Shamkhani said, fortunately, people’s turnout disappointed people.

People’s participation conveys the message that the enemy cannot destroy Iranians’ unity by waging psychological war and by taking advantage of opposition media.

The 11th parliamentary elections and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts began in Iran on Friday morning.

Overall, more than 57 million people from across Iran are eligible to vote.

Voters are to elect 290 lawmakers and seven members of the Assembly of Experts by their ballot papers.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish