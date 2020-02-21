Health Ministry equipped to fight coronavirus outbreak: Official

Plan and Budget Organization will allocate any amount of money needed to protect the lives of the people, Nobakht told reporters after casting his vote for the 11th parliamentary election and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts began in Iran this morning.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, has affected thousands of people across the world, while 2,236 have been killed mostly in China.

Also, four cases were confirmed as dead in Qom, 140 km south of the Iranian capital, and 18 have been affected across Iran.

Elaborating on Iran's counter-coronavirus moves, Nobakht said a session with the participation of President Hassan Rouhani was held on Thursday and a headquarters was set up to follow up on the issue.

In a related development, the government spokesman said on Thursday that a headquarters has been set up to take due measures to counter the outbreak of coronavirus.

The government with its full capacity and sensitivity will follow up anti-coronavirus measures, Ali Rabiei posted on his twitter page in the same day.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish