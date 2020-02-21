Pres. Rouhani: Iranian nation to disappoint enemies

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Friday visited the Elections Headquarter at Interior Ministry in Tehran where he casted his vote for the 11th parliamentary elections and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts.

He said that 40 years have passed since the first Majlis elections in Iran (after The Revolution), and despite the difficult times, the elections were held in a timely manner as there has been no gaps in the previous parliament elections by this time, which is unique of its kind in the history of democracy and in the history of Iran.

Hassan Rouhani also added that “God willing, our nation will create a new source of pride and our enemies will be disappointed more than ever".

The 11th parliamentary elections and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts began in Iran early today.

Voters are to elect 290 lawmakers and seven members of the Assembly of Experts by their ballot papers.

The parliamentary election is being held nationwide while the mid-term Assembly of Experts election takes place in five provinces of Tehran, Qom, North Khorasan, Khorasan Razavi and Fars.

Based on a report from Tehran election headquarters, over nine million people are eligible to vote in today's elections in the Iranian capital.

Overall, more than 57 million people from across Iran are eligible to vote.

