Gen. Soleimani prevented division of Islamic states: Official

Abbas Khameh-Yar made the remarks in a special ceremony in the Lebanese southern city of Sour marking victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and 40 days since martyrdom of Soleimani.

Soleimani prevent implementation of the Sykes–Picot Agreement which was aimed at splitting up Middle Eastern nations.

The Sykes–Picot Agreement was a 1916 secret treaty between the United Kingdom and France, with assent from the Russian Empire and Italy, to define their mutually agreed spheres of influence and control in an eventual partition of the Ottoman Empire.

Martyr Soleimani managed to withstand the implementation of the project by the Americans and Zionists and one of the reasons behind US oppressive sanctions against Iran was resistance of martyred commander which was a major obstacle in the way of Zionists expansionism.

Iranian nation's resistance against the US has defeated the US' plans and brought victory for Iran, he said.

Reiterating oppressed peoples' undisputable rights for defending their identity, Khameh-Yar said that the nations everywhere in world, particularly resistance movement in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Syria are entitled to celebrate victory of the Islamic Revolution, as Iran is the only country that has been standing alongside them in the face of the US and Zionists.

8072**1424

