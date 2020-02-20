Bosnia-Herzegovina welcomes expansion of ties with Iran

In a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Bosnia-Herzegovina Mahmoud Heydari, he hailed Iran's significant geographical status, economic capabilities and trade capacities and stressed the need for promoting trade relations between the two countries.

Heydari congratulated him on his appointment as minister of communications and transport and wished him success for the people of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

He also said that Iran is a suitable route to markets of the neighboring states in the Middle East and Central Asia and Bosnian tradesmen can send their goods through the country.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish