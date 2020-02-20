Iran trade exhibition in Kabul well received

Speaking to IRNA he said representatives from 60 Iranian companies and 30 Afghan firms attended the four-day event.

They have put on display construction materials, round bars, wires and cables, sweets and chocolates, agricultural products, machinery, shoes, clothing, cosmetics, detergents and electrical appliances.

On Iran-Afghanistan trade, he also said that the two countries' economies are so interrelated that one cannot distinguish them.

He contended that neighboring states have always stood beside Iran and that's for the same reason Iran has counted on it, he said.

Iranian official put the two countries' trade exchanges at three billion dollars and voiced Tehran's readiness to balance the volume of imports and exports with the neighboring state.

Iran's Trade Fair started on Tuesday and will continue until Friday.

