Feb 20, 2020, 10:23 AM
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code: 83681948
0 Persons

Tags

Majlis speaker calls for immediate measures to counter coronavirus

Majlis speaker calls for immediate measures to counter coronavirus

Tehran, Feb 20, IRNA – Iran's Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Ali Larijani on Thursday called for immediate measures to counter outbreak of coronavirus after two cases were confirmed in Qom, 140 km south of the Iranian capital.

Larijani, made the remarks in his telephone conversation with minister of health.

He emphasized the importance of taking immediate and preemptive measures to fight deadly virus.  

Larijani also called minister of education to tell him to give advice to the students and their parents about how to deal with the issue.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, has affected over 75,000 people across the world, while 2,131 have been killed mostly in China.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 9 =