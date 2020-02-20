Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 20

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: Massive turnout to strengthen Iran against US

President Hassan Rouhani appealed on Wednesday for a strong showing at polling booths on Friday, saying that taking part in the parliamentary elections would give Iran the “unity and strength” needed in its stand against the United States.

- 12th Fajr Festival of Visual Arts opens

The 12th Fajr Festival of Visual Arts opened during a special ceremony at the Saba Art and Cultural Institute in Tehran.

- Vaezi: Huge election turnout crucial for national interests, security

The importance of a huge turnout in the 11th round of Iran’s parliamentary elections, to be held on Friday, lies in the fact that it safeguards the national interests and ensures the country’s security, said the chief of staff of the Iranian president.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Tehran to host veteran artists expo

An expo displaying works by veteran Iranian artists will open at the gallery of the Mellat Cineplex in Tehran on Friday.

- Iran Greco-Roman team win Asian Wrestling Championships

Iran Greco-Roman team won the title of the 2020 Asian Wrestling Championships on Wednesday.

- Unrest death toll to be announced in coming days: government

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Wednesday that the death toll resulting from the widespread November protests will be announced in the coming days, ISNA reported.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Term deposits grow by 24%

The total time deposits in the banking system reached 2,796 trillion rials ($19.8 billion) by Dec 21, registering 24.2% growth compared to the same period in 2018.

- Iranian rial revaluation crosses one hurdle

The Majlis Economic Commission on Wednesday approved the provisions of a monetary bill based on which four zeros will be shaved off the national currency.

- Dutch foreign minister due in Tehran

The Netherlands’ minister of foreign affairs is set to visit Tehran on February 21-22 to hold talks with top Iranian officials.



