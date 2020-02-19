Iranian official urges Islamic countries' united action against 'deal of century'

Islamic Republic of Iran as the vice chairman of the association and Pakistan as member of board of directors alongside Turkey as the head of the entity assume a basic role in promoting status of the institute in the international relations, Darvishian said, noting that further collaboration in adopting suitable strategies for conducting efficient measures in the field of ombudsmanship.

Appreciating Turkish ombudsman for adopting good stances in condemning the US-Zionist 'Deal of the Century', he said that the deal is violating basic rights of Palestinians and if it is implemented, only 15 percent of the historic land of Palestine will remain for the Palestinians.

The Iranian official said that the plan has Zionist and domineering overtones and a solid action by the Muslims is essential to confront it.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has long ago reiterated solving the issue of Palestine and that Palestinians themselves decide their own fate, he said.

Malkoc, for his part, agreed with the stances expressed by Darvishian, saying that he has received positive signals from Muslim states to deal with the issue of Palestine.

