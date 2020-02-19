Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling team crowns Asian championship

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan stood in the 2nd and 3rd places respectively.
Tehran, Feb 18, IRNA – Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling team bagged five gold, one silver, and three bronze medals to crown champion at Senior Asian Championships.
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan stood in the 2nd and 3rd places respectively.
Asian Wrestling Championships was held in New Delhi, India during February 18-23.
