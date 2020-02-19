Russia announces possibility of Syria trilateral summit in Tehran

Bogdanov told the state-run Tass news agency on Wednesday that Syria's trilateral summit with the participation of Iranian, Russian and Turkish Presidents Hassan Rouhani, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, respectively may be held in Tehran in early March if the Turkish president agrees.

According to Bogdanov, the Iranian side has proposed that a summit of the countries guaranteeing the Astana format talks to be held in early March.

As far as I know, Iran and Russia have agreed on this and the timing is right, he added.

Putin's envoy noted that at the present time the summit depends on the agreement of Turkish partners for Erdogan's participation. The main point is the time of the summit to be suitable for everyone. We and the Iranian side are waiting for the Turkish government's response to this summit.

Bogdanov said he did not know about the possibility of holding a meeting between Putin and Erdogan to discuss the situation in Idlib.

To date, the leaders of Astana have met five times, twice in Moscow, twice in Istanbul and once in Tehran.

Bogdanov also said that he hoped the next meeting of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva would be held in March and that the likelihood of such a meeting would depend on the readiness of the parties involved.

