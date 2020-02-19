Maximum turnout in election to foil enemies' plots

Addressing commanders of the Iranian Army in Kerman, Major General Abdul Rahim Mousavi emphasized the importance of participation in the elections and noted that the presence of the majority of people in parliamentary elections will neutralize conspiracies of the enemies.

He added that revolutionary Iranian people have always expressed their support for the Islamic Revolution in a timely manner on national and religious occasions and at sensitive scenes.

The chief commander of the army noted that today, the enemy is more open than ever before for hostility and confront the sacred system of the Islamic Republic and has shown more animosity.

He stated that today the enemy with soft war and cultural aggression, imposing cruel sanctions and questioning the basic principles of the Islamic Republic, is trying to cast doubts in "our beloved nation and weaken our beloved country".

