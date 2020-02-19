Tehran welcomes expansion of ties with Canberra

Laya Joneidi also emphasized the active role of Iranian women in various domestic and international fields.

Tehran welcomes the expansion of relations with Canberra, the official stated, noting that there have been good relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Australia for over half a century.

The new Australian ambassador also referred to the hospitality and affection of the Iranian government and nation and noted that there are common points to develop and deepen relations between the two countries.

Joneidi also explained developments in the Iranian legal system on women's rights and progress, as well as potential areas for improvement.

Lyndall Sachs welcomed the expansion of relations, while also calling for the assistance of the Iranian President's office for legal affairs in some of his country's humanitarian issues.

