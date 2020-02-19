Iran's junior weightlifters runner-up in Asian Youth Championship

The Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships ended today with +109 kg category competition. Iran came in second place in the junior standings with 641 points behind Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan was crowned champion with 694 points and Saudi Arabia came in third place with 615 points.

In the medal section, Iran is in third place in the standings with four gold, 10 silver, and five bronze medals. In this section, Kazakhstan won the championship with 20 gold, 2 silver, and 6 bronze, while India won the runner-up with seven gold and 2 bronze.

In the youth section of the competition, Iran came in fourth place with 305 points. Uzbekistan scored 738 points, China Taipei 689 points and India with 321 stood first to third, respectively.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish