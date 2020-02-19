Feb 19, 2020, 6:16 PM
Iranian feature film 'Buffoon' to compete at Macedonian Fest

Tehran, Feb 19, IRNA- Iran's feature film 'Buffoon' directed by Homayoun Ghanizadeh is to compete at Festival of Contemporary Iranian, Macedonian Films.

Ali Nasiriyan, Saber Abar, Babak Hamidiyan, Reza Kianian, and Hediyeh Tehrani are among the cast members of the cinematic work.

The event is underway in North Macedonia during 17-23, 2020.

