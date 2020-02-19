President Rouhani unveils Iran's new domestic cars

According to the Iranian president's website, President Rouhani unveiled the cars after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

He unveiled Dena+ Turbo automatic, Crossover (Maga Paltform) and K132.

Over 90% of their parts have been manufactured domestically and issues like low fuel consumption, minimum air pollution, and international standards have considered.

Earlier, Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani said on Wednesday that the country’s automakers will unveil three new domestically-made cars in the future.

The new cars meet the internationally-accepted standards and consume much less gasoline in comparison to the previous domestically-made cars, he added.

The new cars will produce less pollution, Rahmani said, adding that the officials will make efforts to supply the market with the new cars at a less price than the previously-made cars.

