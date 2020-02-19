Iran among top three countries in dam construction in world

Mohammad Haj Rasouliha said at the Givi Dam Irrigation Network launching ceremony on Wednesday that if there had been sanctions, our country would have been at the forefront of dam construction. However, Iranian experts are building big dams in nine countries.

He added that before the revolution, 19 dams had been built in the country, and that number had increased to 185 dams after the Islamic Revolution, while the hydroelectric power sector had produced 100,000 megawatts, a figure that was 1,800 before the Islamic Revolution.

He stated that in the country, 6,00,000 hectares of water supply network had been implemented before the revolution, which amounted to 2,400 million hectares after the Islamic Revolution.

