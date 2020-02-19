Gov't spox urges people to get news on coronavirus through Health Ministry

Referring to some news on identifying suspected cases in one of the Iranian cities, Rabiei wrote on his Twitter account that even if one case is affected by coronavirus it will announce clearly and with no delay.

He vowed that the Iranian government will spare no effort to make people inform and to take care of them.

The Chinese officials announced that the coronavirus epidemic has so far killed over 2,000 people in China.

In the meantime, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang appreciated Iranian Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh for his message of sympathy with the Chinese people.

“Recently many foreign ambassadors and representatives to China said on social media platforms that they stand with China in this fight against the NCP (COVID-19),” he added.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying also praised Iran for sending medical face-masks.

Hua Chunying referred to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s message that China has taken effective and firm actions to contain coronavirus as a sign of long-term and traditional friendship between two countries.

She noted that Iran has so far sent three million face-masks to China and has expressed readiness for rendering more medical aid to China.

