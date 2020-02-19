Shamkhani: Political participation leads to formation of a powerful parliament

In his Twitter message which was released on Wednesday, Shamkjani referred to upcoming elections in Iran and underlined maximum participation of people.

He added that a powerful Iran will be impossible without having a powerful parliament.

Any Iranian citizen who wants strong Iran should attend elections, he said.

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani said in his weekly cabinet session on Wednesday that Majlis (the Parliament) has a powerful place in Iran because it passes legislation obligatory for everyone.

Meanwhile, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that the enemy aims at separating the youths from the Islamic System but they will totally fail.

He said that during the upcoming elections (to be held this Friday), like the previous instances of the anniversary of the Revolution and the commemoration of Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani, the enemy will fail once again in disappointing Iranian youth.

