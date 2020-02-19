Rouhani: Sanctions are act of cruel terrorism against Iranian nation

Sanction is a terrorist and cruel act against Iranians, Rouhani wrote in his Twitter account.

Claiming that sanction leaves no impact and government should be strong is a lie he said.

He noted that finding treatment will be impossible without diagnosing pain.

Earlier, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyyed Ali Khamenei highlighted the importance of becoming more powerful and strong to be able to prevent break out of wars and putting an end to enemies' threats.

Referring to the sanctions and the problems enemies have created for the country, the Leader stressed that threats can be changed into opportunities "if the officials act alertly".

Sanctions can save the country from dependence on oil revenues, he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei added if such thoughts prevail in the society, threats can change into chances.

