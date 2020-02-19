UNITAD: Iran provides dedicated services on fighting ISIS

Speaking in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi, Karim Asad Ahmad Khan said Iran and Iraq as two main centers for Shia Muslims in the world have been under the ISIS terrorist acts.

He called for identifying and suing elements behind terrorist crimes.

Asad Ahmad Khan noted that those affiliated with the UNITAD are gathering documents in cooperation with Iraqi legal bodies.

Asad Ahmad Khan expressed happiness over visiting Iranian officials and taking advantage of Tehran's experiences in fighting the ISIS.

He also offered regret over the assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

Meanwhile, Masjedi lauded the position of Iraq's senior cleric Ayatollah Ali Sistani in supporting volunteers of fighting Daesh.

Condemning the US criminal act of assassinating Iranian and Iraqi commanders, Masjedi underlined the fact that Iran is after establishing peace and security.

US' approach will bring no result but creating crisis and insecurity in the region.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish