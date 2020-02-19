15th int'l confab for minimally-invasive surgery kicks off in Iran

A faculty member of the Jundishapur Medical Sciences University in Ahvaz said that the conference will go on until February 19 in Ahvaz, adding that the previous issues of the conference were held in Tehran, Mashad, Shiraz, and Isfahan.

Mehdi Askari said that Germany and Iraq are also participating in the event.

Minimally invasive procedures (aka minimally-invasive surgeries) encompass surgical techniques that minimalize the size of incisions and therefore lessen wound healing time.

Askari said that the multidisciplinary surgeries like Urology, surgery on genitourinary tracts, general surgery, and gynecology are to be discussed in the form of more than 60 articles and speeches in the event.

Open surgeries on stomachs, joints, and chests make the process of healing very difficult and long, and also increase costs, he said.

He added that surgeries such as tumor removal, obesity-related operations, gynecology, gallbladder removal, appendectomy, and prostate removal are now done with closed surgeries, in which Iran is one of the most advanced ones.

