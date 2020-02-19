Iran's automakers to unveil new domestically-manufactured cars

Rahmani made the remarks speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session.

The new cars are 90 percent made by the Iranian manufacturers and only some spare parts are being imported which are also planned to be produced in Iran within the next few years, the Minister added.

The new cars meet the internationally-accepted standards and consume much less gasoline in comparison to the previous domestically-made cars, he added.

The new cars will produce less pollution, Rahmani said, adding that the officials will make efforts to supply the market with the new cars at a less price than the previously-made cars.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish