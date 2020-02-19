Iranian movie screened in Pakistan's Karachi

'Track 143' is a screen adaptation of Abyar's novel titled 'The Third Eye' that narrates the story of a woman during the 1980-1988 Iraq-Iran war waiting for her Iranian war soldier son to return.

Ms. Abyar has directed a successful movie called Track 143 (Shyar 143) about the heroic defense of Iranians against the aggression of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein on Iran.

At the event, which was held in partnership with the Iranian Cultural Center in Karachi, Iranian Consul General in Karachi, Iranian residents and a group of students from the Karachi Arts Center were also present, and the film was highly applauded.

At the ceremony, Narges Abyar the director of Track 143 (Shyar 143), praised the mothers of martyrs who have been watching their martyr's children for years.

He also expressed his interest in Pakistan and stated that he wanted to make a film about it and expressed hope that the Pakistani authorities would agree and obtain its licenses.

Based on a book of the same title written by Abyar, “Track 143” is about a great maternal sacrifice during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war. It tells the story of Olfat, a woman who is waiting for her son, who has been missing in action, to return home.

The movie brought Merila Zarei a Crystal Simorgh for best actress at the 32nd Fajr Film Festival in February 2014 for her portrayal of Olfat.

