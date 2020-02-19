Defense minister says Ukrainian plane's black box damaged

Brigadier-General Hatami made the announcement while speaking to reporters after the cabinet session in Tehran this morning.

After being repaired, the black box is to be decoded, Hatami added.

A Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in southern Tehran on January 8 and all 176 people on board including nine crew members lost their lives.

Commenting on a declaration issued by some states from out of the region that they will dispatch forces to the Persian Gulf region in south of Iran to ensure security there, the defense minister said the Islamic Republic follows a clear policy on regional security and the security in the Persian Gulf.

Iran believes that security of the region is solely in the hands of the regional countries, while presence of any foreign forces will damage the process of bringing about security to the region, the minister stressed.

The regional countries through cooperation can easily provide the region and the Persian Gulf with security, he concluded.

