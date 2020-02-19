Rouhani: US to come to its knees sooner or later

Addressing the cabinet session on Wednesday, President Rouhani said that when the US gets disappointed with "the maximum pressure", it will yield, come to the negotiation table and do the right thing.

Rouhani termed the US sanctions as "terrorism" against the people of Iran, stressing that the reactionary states of the region and the Zionist regime are aiding and abetting the US to pressure Iran.

He went on to say that thinking that there are no ways to break the sanctions is an erroneous assumption, given the fact that Iran has done it before and achieved the highest economic growth in the world in 2016.

It was all because the UN sanctions were lifted and the issues with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were resolved, he said, adding that the facts that an international court issues a verdict against the US and that the US tried but failed to condemn Iran in the Board of Governors of the IAEA show that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is still alive, a fact that irritates some people.

He said Iran can break the US once again and make it regret whatever wrong it has done.

The US has sent tens of messages for negotiations. During the United National General Assembly in New York, Iran received several message in that regard, he said, wondering that if it claims that Iran has failed and the Islamic Revolution will not last, "why they are begging to have talks with Iran? What are they sending the leaders of other countries to mediate for?"

This shows that Iran has the power to break the sanctions, he said.

The US could have consulted General Soleimani through their mediators to solve the issues of the region, while now after the assassination of this commander there not even 20 people who could do it, Rouhani said, adding that the US path in the region has been wrong that's why the US Senate limited US president's authority to strike a war with Iran.

