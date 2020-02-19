Dutch FM due in Tehran for bilateral talks

During his stay in Tehran, Blok is expected to meet his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif to discuss issues of mutual interests and the latest regional and international issues.

The Dutch foreign minister will also meet with President Hassan Rouhani.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi visited The Hague three months ago to attend the third round of political talks between Iran and the Netherlands.

In his visit to The Hague, Araqchi met with his Dutch counterpart and Foreign Minister Stef Blok.

Iran and the Netherlands usually hold political talks every six months in the capital of one of the two countries.

