Rouhani says parliament enjoys high place in Iran

In late 2019, some demonstrations took place and the enemy was planning to exploit them, but the people of different parts of the country took to the streets and showed solidarity, unity and national security, he said.

Referring to the astonishing response of the Iranian people to the US assassination of the senior IRGC commander Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani at the order of President Donald Trump which took the whole region and even the world by surprise, he said no one was aware how close people and armed forces are in Iran, and how important anti-terrorism combat was for the Iranian nation and also how much importance they attached to the issue of security in the Middle East and the neighboring countries.

The President went on to say that the martyred IRGC commander was the symbol of stability, national security and fighting terrorism.

Touching upon the nationwide rallies of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, he praised the public participation as "magnificent".

He added that another day of national honor will be Friday, the day of the parliamentary elections.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish