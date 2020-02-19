Lebanese University calls for sharing scientific know-how with Iran

Speaking to IRNA, El Maoula said that many Lebanese students travel to Iran to continue with studies at undergraduate level.

She said that the Islamic University of Lebanon has signed agreements with some Iranian Tehran and Shahid Beheshti universities, adding that the two parties are interested in full implementation of the agreements.

She also lauded international ranking of the Iranian universities.

Referring to recent trip taken by Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani to Lebanon, El Maoula said that the visit will affect Lebanon's total policies in cultural, educational and research fields.

The Islamic University of Lebanon is a private Lebanese institution of higher education, licensed on 12th of June 1996.

