Pakistani PM orders countrywide crackdown against smuggling

According to a PM house statement the prime minister directed the interior ministry, federal and provincial law enforcement agencies, Federal Board of Revenue as well as the provincial governments to take immediate action against smuggling.

Premier Imran Khan, chairman of a committee on curbing smuggling, also directed to initiate short, mid and long-term measures in line with the recommendations of the Task Force on Prevention of Smuggling.

The progress report on the establishment of border markets in Balochistan was also presented.

The prime minister directed to accelerate the pace of development work for the establishment of the markets.

“Smuggling of food items triggers an increase in their prices and the common man suffers, which is not acceptable in any case,” said Imran. “Smuggling is causing a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.”

He termed effective prevention of smuggling as a matter of national interest, saying no negligence will be tolerated.

He said that a comprehensive policy should be drawn up for Iranian oil, while the use of technology should be made to curb smuggling.

