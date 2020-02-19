Iran voices solidarity with Chinese nation over fighting Coronavirus

Head of Tehran Municipality public relations office Gholam Hossein Mohammadi in a message expressed hope for the Chinese people to leave behind the humanitarian crisis in light of international cooperation.

Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua in a Twitter message appreciated Tehran Municipality initiative.

The Chinese officials announced that the coronavirus epidemic has so far killed over two thousands people in China.

In the meantime, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang appreciated Iranian Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh for his message of sympathy with the Chinese people.

“Recently many foreign ambassadors and representatives to China said on social media platforms that they stand with China in this fight against the NCP (COVID-19),” he added.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying also praised Iran for sending medical face-masks.

Hua Chunying referred to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s message that China has taken effective and firm actions to contain coronavirus as a sign of long-term and traditional friendship between two countries.

She noted that Iran has so far sent three million face-masks to China and has expressed readiness for rendering more medical aid to China.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish