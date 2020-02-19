Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 19

** IRAN DAILY

A high turnout in the parliamentary elections this Friday will display unity in Iran against enemies, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday, stressing that voting in the upcoming polls is “a religious duty” for Iranians.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the only viable solution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict lies in taking the path of resistance and a popular vote, rather than the US-devised Middle East proposal that seeks to bolster Israeli hold on occupied land at the expense of Palestinian rights.

The capacities of Imam Khomeini Airport City (IKAC) pave the way for investments, said managing director of IKAC on Tuesday.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday voting in a parliamentary election this week is "a religious duty” for Iranians as the nation geared up to go to polls on Friday.

Ashraf Ghani has secured a second term as president of Afghanistan, according to final results of the September 28, 2019 poll released Tuesday by the country’s election commission.

Five Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers booked their places at the Asian Wrestling Championship finals on Tuesday.

A number of Iranian and world scholars came together at Nebrija University and the Complutense University of Madrid in Spain on Monday and Tuesday to attend a conference on Persian poet and mathematician Omar Khayyam.

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers Pouya Nasserpour and Amin Mirzadeh won gold medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships underway in Delhi, India on Tuesday.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has said the world will not be safe from terrorism as much as it was before the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

Major currencies soared in Tehran on Tuesday amid new concerns among market participants about a decision by the Financial Action Task Force on Iran by the weekend.

Iran's shipping fleet requires at least 40,000 tons of low-sulphur fuels per month to comply with the International Maritime Organization’s new regulations demanding a 0.5% global sulphur cap for marine fuels, managing director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) said.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called on Iranians to fully participate in the Feb. 21 parliamentary election and make wise choices in order to form a strong legislature.

