Iran’s ‘Yalda’ to be screened in Berlin Int’l Film Fest

Yalda film by Massoud Bakhshi displays the story of a 26 years old woman who’s been sentenced to death for having murdered her rich 65-year-old husband. She is invited to the most popular live TV reality show in Iran to be possibly forgiven by the only daughter of the victim who has got the retribution right.

The story narrates the struggle of the female characters against a patriarchal system. It is also a film about revenge.

Critical screenwriter Ellen Hunter wrote in a critique of the film: The format of the television program provided a compact framework for the film, and the director's guaranteed skill created a melodramatic and comprehensible melody that plays death and life to the heart of the story.

Critic Ian Thomas Melon wrote: "Yalda is a powerful film that shakes the human heart from within a modern lens. Although the entire film is only a one-night stand, the director has a full story in the narrative and the audience is well-aware of all that has happened."

The Iranian movie had earlier won award in 2020 Sundance Film Festival which was held in Park City, Utah, US on January 23- February 2.

The Berlin International Film Festival, usually called the Berlinale, is a film festival held annually in Berlin, Germany.

Founded in West Berlin in 1951, the festival has been held every February since 1978 and is one of the "Big Three" alongside the Venice Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival.

